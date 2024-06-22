IP gas pipeline: Completion must for Pakistan: Iranian envoy

LAHORE: Iranian Ambassador Dr.Reza Amiri Moghadam said on Friday that completion of the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project is a must for Pakistan to get out of the energy crisis, and negotiations are underway between the two countries.

He, along with Consul General Mehran Mohd, addressed the media during his visit to the Lahore Press Club. President Arshad Ansari welcomed him along with other club office-bearers.

The visiting envoy said Iran was interested in promoting trade and cultural relations with Pakistan, and MoUs had already been signed during the visit of former President of Iran Syed Ibrahim Raisi. He said Iran was the first country to recognize Pakistan after it came into being.

He also urged both countries to jointly strategize controlling smuggling, as smugglers were benefiting from it at the cost of both countries. He said a mechanism is under consideration to this effect, which would be helpful in meeting the desired results.

Dr. Moghadam said Iran was also looking into the areas for mutual cooperation in the province of Punjab, saying he has held a meeting with PMLN President Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz in this respect. “We have discussed opportunities in agriculture, livestock and wheat export,” he asserted. He said the Iranian citizens residing in Pakistan would also vote for the election of the new president of Iran on June 28. He also thanked Pakistani people for extending solidarity with Iran over the tragic helicopter crash of Irani President Syed Ibrahim Raisi.

Earlier, President LPC Arshad Ansari expressed condolence over the tragic accident of President Raisi, saying that the people of Pakistan were in deep shock over the incident.

