AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 33.1 (0.4%)
BR30 26,460 Increased By 509.8 (1.96%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-22

IP gas pipeline: Completion must for Pakistan: Iranian envoy

LAHORE: Iranian Ambassador Dr. Raza Amiri Moghaddam said on Friday that completion of the Pak-Iran gas pipeline...
Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

LAHORE: Iranian Ambassador Dr.Reza Amiri Moghadam said on Friday that completion of the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project is a must for Pakistan to get out of the energy crisis, and negotiations are underway between the two countries.

He, along with Consul General Mehran Mohd, addressed the media during his visit to the Lahore Press Club. President Arshad Ansari welcomed him along with other club office-bearers.

The visiting envoy said Iran was interested in promoting trade and cultural relations with Pakistan, and MoUs had already been signed during the visit of former President of Iran Syed Ibrahim Raisi. He said Iran was the first country to recognize Pakistan after it came into being.

He also urged both countries to jointly strategize controlling smuggling, as smugglers were benefiting from it at the cost of both countries. He said a mechanism is under consideration to this effect, which would be helpful in meeting the desired results.

Dr. Moghadam said Iran was also looking into the areas for mutual cooperation in the province of Punjab, saying he has held a meeting with PMLN President Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz in this respect. “We have discussed opportunities in agriculture, livestock and wheat export,” he asserted. He said the Iranian citizens residing in Pakistan would also vote for the election of the new president of Iran on June 28. He also thanked Pakistani people for extending solidarity with Iran over the tragic helicopter crash of Irani President Syed Ibrahim Raisi.

Earlier, President LPC Arshad Ansari expressed condolence over the tragic accident of President Raisi, saying that the people of Pakistan were in deep shock over the incident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Iranian Ambassador Iranian envoy Iran Pakistan gas pipeline Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam

Comments

200 characters

IP gas pipeline: Completion must for Pakistan: Iranian envoy

Export of goods: Finance Bill proposes to change tax regime to ‘minimum tax’

Major urban cities: Valuation of immovable properties to be increased to 90pc

Govt ought to have consulted us before budget presentation: Bilawal

Senate panel asks FBR to address concerns of retail sector

Power loadshedding in KP: Federal govt facing a catch-22 situation

Parties show unity for CPEC, stronger China ties

$250m policy-based loan deal signed with ADB

Exporters meet PM, praise cut in power tariff for industry

Royalty arrangement: 25pc of sales promotion, ad expenses disallowed

Packaged milk per litre: Consumers to pay Rs50 more from July 1

Read more stories