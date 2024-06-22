AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-22

Citizen approaches LHC against Sect 144

Published 22 Jun, 2024

LAHORE: A citizen Malik Najiullah on Friday approached the Lahore High Court against imposition of section 144 across the Punjab.

The petitioner pleaded that the Punjab Home Department enforced section 144 of CrPC, without taking into consideration the fact that political rallies cannot be curtailed through imposition of section 144.

The petitioner said no independent reports or reasons have been given before imposing the restriction.

He stated that the enforcement of the section 144 violates fundamental rights and cannot be used to stop political gatherings.

The petitioner asked the court to nullify the home department's notification regarding the imposition of section 144.

