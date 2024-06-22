Local gold prices see momentum

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Friday saw a momentum after the global bullion value went past $2350 an ounce, traders said.

The precious metal gained Rs1600 and Rs1372 to settle for Rs242900 per tola and Rs208248 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices reached $2363 per ounce, up by $28 with silver selling at $30.50 per ounce, traders said.

Domestic silver prices remained steady at Rs2750 per tola and Rs2357.68 per 10 grams, traders added.

