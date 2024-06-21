AIRLINK 85.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.45%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
DFML 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.85%)
DGKC 92.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.15%)
FCCL 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
FFBL 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.16%)
FFL 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HASCOL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.91%)
HBL 123.83 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.57%)
HUBC 147.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.93%)
HUMNL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.29%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.69%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
MLCF 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.64%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PPL 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.32%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.45%)
PTC 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
SEARL 59.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.97%)
SNGP 64.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.31%)
SSGC 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.77%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
UNITY 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 6.6 (0.08%)
BR30 25,935 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.06%)
KSE100 78,696 Decreased By -105.6 (-0.13%)
KSE30 25,418 Decreased By -19.6 (-0.08%)
Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices set for weekly gain on demand pick-up

Reuters Published 21 Jun, 2024 11:57am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper futures dropped on Friday on a stronger dollar, although the London contract was poised for its first weekly gain in five as physical demand picked up after prices slumped to a two-month low.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5% at $9,811.50 per metric ton, as of 0349 GMT.

Still, the contract has gained 0.8% on a weekly basis, and was on track to snap a fourth straight weekly loss.

The US dollar pushed to a fresh eight-week top above 159 yen and clung close to a five-week peak to sterling, with the Federal Reserve’s patient approach to cutting interest rates contrasting with more dovish stances elsewhere.

A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies. Earlier in the week, LME copper hit $9,551 a ton, the lowest in two months, as persistently high stockpiles raised worries that demand for the metal was weak.

The drop in copper prices, however, encouraged more physical purchases this week, and in turn, provided a support around $9,500-$9,600 a ton, brokers said.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged 0.1% higher to 79,540 yuan ($10,954.56) a ton.

Copper edges up on hopes of stronger demand, stockpiles cap gains

LME aluminium was nearly flat at $2,522.50 a ton, nickel fell 0.3% to $13,730, zinc declined 0.3% to $2,865, lead shed 0.5% to $2,205, and tin was flat at $33,086.

SHFE aluminium eased 0.2% to 20,505 yuan a ton, nickel dipped 0.2% to 134,900 yuan, lead dropped 1.5% to 18,760 yuan while zinc rose 0.2% to 23,860 yuan and tin jumped 0.9% to 273,490 yuan.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

Copper prices set for weekly gain on demand pick-up

Finance Bill 2024: Wealth Statement now in sharp focus

US supports direct discussions between Pakistan, India: State Dept

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Reservations will be fully addressed, PM tells Bilawal

CCoSOEs approve nominations for Discos’ boards

Third-party audit of fertilizer companies ordered

e-vehicles, telecom sector: FBR vows to review omission of incentives

Discos’ overbilling, MDI manipulation by industries: PM directs PD to initiate forensic audit, inquiry

Developing an electricity market: ADB wing rates TA as successful and relevant

Eid-ul-Azha: 6,234,700 hides, skins worth over Rs6bn collected: PTA

Read more stories