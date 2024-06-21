Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered some gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10am, the local unit was hovering at 278.42, a gain of Re0.18 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed at 278.60 after a fall of Re0.03.

In recent weeks, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as Pakistan moves forward with its plan to win a longer and larger International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Globally, the US dollar pushed to a fresh eight-week top above 159 yen and clung close to a five-week peak to sterling on Friday, with the Federal Reserve’s patient approach to cutting interest rates contrasting with more dovish stances elsewhere.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers including the yen, sterling, euro and Swiss franc, spiked 0.41% overnight, turning positive for the week following a second successive rate cut at the Swiss National Bank and hints from the Bank of England for a reduction in August.

Meanwhile, the yen has continued to be on the back foot after the Bank of Japan’s decision last week to hold off on reducing bond buying stimulus until its July meeting.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, futures were little changed on Friday but were set to rise for a second week amid signs of improving demand and falling oil and fuel inventories in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer.

Brent futures for August settlement dipped 15 cents to $85.56 a barrel by 0356 GMT after rising 0.8% in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for August delivery was down 14 cents to $81.15 per barrel.

The July contract expired on Thursday at $82.17 a barrel, up 0.7%.

This is an intra-day update