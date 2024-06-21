AIRLINK 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.61%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
DFML 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
DGKC 93.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.78%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
FFBL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.93%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
HASCOL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.6%)
HBL 125.00 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.53%)
HUBC 148.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.72%)
HUMNL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.1%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.27%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
MLCF 39.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.01%)
OGDC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.75%)
PAEL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.96%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PPL 120.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.48%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.9%)
PTC 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
SEARL 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SNGP 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.77%)
SSGC 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
TRG 64.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.3%)
UNITY 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 8,376 Increased By 65.8 (0.79%)
BR30 26,122 Increased By 172.2 (0.66%)
KSE100 79,279 Increased By 477.7 (0.61%)
KSE30 25,607 Increased By 168.7 (0.66%)
Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices set for second week of gains on signs demand improving

Reuters Published 21 Jun, 2024 10:01am

Crude oil futures were little changed on Friday but were set to rise for a second week amid signs of improving demand and falling oil and fuel inventories in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer.

Brent futures for August settlement dipped 15 cents to $85.56 a barrel by 0356 GMT after rising 0.8% in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for August delivery was down 14 cents to $81.15 per barrel.

The July contract expired on Thursday at $82.17 a barrel, up 0.7%.

Prices have risen about 5% since the beginning of the month to the highest level in over seven weeks.

“The seasonal demand increase, as shown by the latest EIA data, renewed confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah, and the hurricane season could sustain price strength into the summer,” Citi analysts said in a note.

US government data released on Thursday showed total product supplied, a proxy for the country’s demand, rose by 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) on the week to 21.1 million bpd.

The data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed drawdown in US crude stockpiles by 2.5 million barrels in the week ending June 14 to 457.1 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 2.2 million-barrel draw.

Gasoline inventories fell by 2.3 million barrels to 231.2 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with forecasts for a 600,000-barrel build.

Oil edges up as summer demand hopes offset downbeat China data

Demand prospects elsewhere also helped push prices higher.

“Signs of stronger demand in Asia also boosted sentiment. Oil refineries across the region are bringing back some idled capacity after maintenance,” analysts at ANZ Research said.

Data released on Friday showed Japan’s core consumer prices last month gained 2.5% from a year earlier, growing from the previous month and keeping the country’s central bank on track to raise interest rates in the coming months.

Weighing on prices were US data released on Thursday that showed a decline in new unemployment claims, which may lead the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged.

Higher interest rates typically limit economic growth and, in turn, oil demand.

Brent crude Oil US crude oil WTI

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices set for second week of gains on signs demand improving

Reservations will be fully addressed, PM tells Bilawal

CCoSOEs approve nominations for Discos’ boards

Third-party audit of fertilizer companies ordered

e-vehicles, telecom sector: FBR vows to review omission of incentives

Discos’ overbilling, MDI manipulation by industries: PM directs PD to initiate forensic audit, inquiry

Developing an electricity market: ADB wing rates TA as successful and relevant

Eid-ul-Azha: 6,234,700 hides, skins worth over Rs6bn collected: PTA

APTMA urges govt to revisit Finance Bill

Punjab govt decides to restructure ministries, depts

President for enhanced capacity of LEAs

Read more stories