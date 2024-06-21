AIRLINK 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.69%)
BOP 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.9%)
DGKC 92.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.99%)
FCCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.56%)
FFBL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.61%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
GGL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HASCOL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.13%)
HBL 123.73 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.48%)
HUBC 156.25 Increased By ▲ 10.60 (7.28%)
HUMNL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.95%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
KOSM 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.63%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.49%)
PAEL 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PPL 119.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
SEARL 59.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1%)
SNGP 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.86%)
SSGC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.67%)
TRG 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 8,310 Decreased By -0.3 (-0%)
BR30 26,264 Increased By 314.4 (1.21%)
KSE100 78,664 Decreased By -137.1 (-0.17%)
KSE30 25,389 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.19%)
Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 sees strong resistance at 80,000, falls over 450 points

BR Web Desk Published 21 Jun, 2024 03:20pm

The KSE-100 saw wild swings on Friday, crossing the 80,000 barrier with an over 1,250-point gain in the morning before massive profit-taking and resistance saw it plummet around 78,300 in the second half of the session.

Trading began with a bullish momentum carried over from the previous few sessions, taking the benchmark index to an intra-day high of 80,059.87 – the highest level in history.

However, some profit-taking erased the intra-day gains by the end of the first half of the session.

The second half began with further selling as the index fell 456.58 points by 3:20pm, and nearly an hour left in trading.

Selling was seen in key sectors including automobile assemblers, chemical, cement, commercial banks, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs.

Index-heavy stocks including SHEL, SNGPL, PSO. OGDC, POL, MEBL, were in the red.

The market had been bullish since the budget erased fears that the capital markets will see higher taxation, propelling the index to its all-time highs. As Pakistan nears a bailout agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), experts see the buying trend to continue with some consolidation and intermittent profit-taking.

“Positive sentiments have been led by tax-laden budget, which investors feel will help in getting the IMF long-term loan,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO Topline Securities, earlier during the trading session.

Finance Bill 2024: Wealth Statement now in sharp focus

On Thursday, banking sector had witnessed heavy buying interest as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained nearly 2,100 points to settle at then new record high of 78,802 during the first trading session post-Eid holidays.

Globally, India’s benchmark Nifty 50 index hit a record high on Friday, boosted by information technology stocks after Accenture’s upbeat annual revenue forecast.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.25% at 23,627.10 as of 9:19 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.23% to 77,650.48.

IT stocks, which have the second-heaviest weightage on the Nifty, jumped 2% after US-based sector bellwether forecast full-year revenue growth above expectations.

The results give Indian IT firms cues about demand in the key US market, where clients have curbed spending due to high interest rates.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE 100 companies Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks Budget 2024 25 Budget 2024 2025 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25 Live budget 2024 2025

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 sees strong resistance at 80,000, falls over 450 points

US supports direct discussions between Pakistan, India: State Dept

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Oil prices set for second week of gains on signs demand improving

After electoral setback, Modi may be forced to amend India’s food policy

Finance Bill 2024: Wealth Statement now in sharp focus

Third-party audit of fertilizer companies ordered

e-vehicles, telecom sector: FBR vows to review omission of incentives

CCoSOEs approve nominations for Discos’ boards

Reservations will be fully addressed, PM tells Bilawal

Read more stories