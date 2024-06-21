BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from June 20, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Power generation in Pakistan improves, cost declines 10% YoY in May
- Attacks by MNAs, MPAs on grid stations caused heavy financial loss: PESCO chief
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $31mn, now stand at $9.13bn
- Post-Hajj operations: first PIA flight with 160 pilgrims lands in Karachi
- ‘Economic terrorism’: NA opposition leader assails govt in budget debate
- Pakistan’s mobile phone manufacturing/assembly up 168% in 5MCY24
