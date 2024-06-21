AIRLINK 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.61%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
DFML 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.32%)
DGKC 93.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.78%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
FFBL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.93%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
HASCOL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.45%)
HBL 125.00 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.53%)
HUBC 148.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.72%)
HUMNL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.1%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
MLCF 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.03%)
OGDC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.75%)
PAEL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.96%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PPL 120.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.48%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.9%)
PTC 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
SEARL 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SNGP 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.77%)
SSGC 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
TRG 64.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.3%)
UNITY 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 8,376 Increased By 66.1 (0.8%)
BR30 26,120 Increased By 170.3 (0.66%)
KSE100 79,294 Increased By 492.4 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,614 Increased By 176 (0.69%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 20, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 21 Jun, 2024 08:50am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Power generation in Pakistan improves, cost declines 10% YoY in May

Read here for details.

  • Attacks by MNAs, MPAs on grid stations caused heavy financial loss: PESCO chief

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $31mn, now stand at $9.13bn

Read here for details.

  • Post-Hajj operations: first PIA flight with 160 pilgrims lands in Karachi

Read here for details.

  • ‘Economic terrorism’: NA opposition leader assails govt in budget debate

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s mobile phone manufacturing/assembly up 168% in 5MCY24

Read here for details.

