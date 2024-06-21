BR100 8,310 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 25,928 Decreased By -21.9 (-0.08%)
KSE100 78,802 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 25,438 No Change 0 (0%)
Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-21

CCoSOEs approve nominations for Discos’ boards

Zaheer Abbasi Published June 21, 2024 Updated June 21, 2024 08:53am

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) has approved nominations for boards of nine electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) and categorisation of the port authorities – Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Karachi Port Trust (KPT), and Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) – as essential.

The meeting of the CCoSOEs presided over by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday approved a summary presented by the Power Division to consider the recommendations of the Board Nominations Committee (BNC) regarding boards of electricity DISCOs, which contained nominations for boards of nine electricity distribution companies.

The committee considered the summaries presented by different ministries/divisions for the categorisation of their relevant state-owned enterprises (SOEs) as strategic/essential or otherwise.

Reconstitution of Discos’ boards: CCoSOEs approves Power Division’s proposal

The Cabinet Division presented summaries related to the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and the Printing Corporation of Pakistan (PCP).

The Cabinet Committee directed the Cabinet Division to initiate the process for winding up of the PTDC by clearing the ongoing litigations etc.

The committee also directed that the PCP’s Board be reconstituted in line with SOE law and policy and business viability plan presented to the committee, before a final decision is taken on the future of the entity.

The CCoSOEs also considered the summaries of the Ministry of Housing and Works relating to Pakistan Environmental Planning and Architectural Consultants (PEPAC) and National Construction Limited (NCL).

The committee approved the proposal for winding up of PEPAC.

It also directed the authorities to complete the ongoing projects of the NCL and prepare the plan for winding up its operations.

The committee further approved the proposals presented by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs regarding categorisation of the port authorities, ie, PQA, KPT, and GPA as essential.

The committee was informed that port operations were already outsourced in a number of cases and this policy will continue. The committee directed the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to ensure that the governance framework of port authorities is compliant with the SOE law. To this end, the ministry will initiate amendments to their respective statutes.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training of Pakistan Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, federal secretaries and other senior officers of the relevant ministries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

electricity finance minister DISCOS SOEs Muhammad Aurangzeb GPA Discos Boards CCoSOEs

Comments

200 characters

CCoSOEs approve nominations for Discos’ boards

Reservations will be fully addressed, PM tells Bilawal

Third-party audit of fertilizer companies ordered

e-vehicles, telecom sector: FBR vows to review omission of incentives

Discos’ overbilling, MDI manipulation by industries: PM directs PD to initiate forensic audit, inquiry

President for enhanced capacity of LEAs

Developing an electricity market: ADB wing rates TA as successful and relevant

Eid-ul-Azha: 6,234,700 hides, skins worth over Rs6bn collected: PTA

APTMA urges govt to revisit Finance Bill

Punjab govt decides to restructure ministries, depts

Read more stories