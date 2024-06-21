BR100 8,310 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 25,928 Decreased By -21.9 (-0.08%)
KSE100 78,802 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 25,438 No Change 0 (0%)
Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-21

President for enhanced capacity of LEAs

NNI Published June 21, 2024 Updated June 21, 2024 08:52am

GWADAR: President Asif Ali Zardari has called for enhancing the capacity of the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), posting competent officers in Balochistan, and improving the prosecution mechanism to effectively counter terrorist elements in Balochistan.

The president expressed these views while chairing a meeting on the security/law and order situation in Balochistan, in Gwadar, on Thursday.

Minister for Interior, Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, MNA Malik Shah Gorgaij, Home Minister, Mir Ziaullah Langov, MPA Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, senior civil and military officials attended the meeting.

Improving law & order situation: Minister assures Balochistan CM of cooperation

The President was briefed about the overall security situation of the province as well as the role of LEAs in successfully countering terrorist attacks in various districts of Balochistan.

It was informed that the provincial government had adopted a targeted approach to improve the security and law-and-order situation in Balochistan. It was further apprised that the initiatives taken by the LEAs had resulted in improving the security situation in the province. The President was informed that the provincial government was taking steps to provide fool-proof security to Chinese and foreign nationals.

The President appreciated the efforts of the provincial government as well as the sacrifices of the LEAs in combatting terrorism.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the prosecution system needed to be improved so that the terrorist elements could not escape justice. He said that compensation for the families of martyrs of LEAs in Balochistan should be enhanced bringing it at par with the rest of the provinces.

The President said that competent and brave police officials needed to be posted in Balochistan that would help improve the law-and-order situation of the province. He also called for taking effective measures to ensure the safety and security of Zaireen.

Underlining the need to improve the socio-economic condition of Balochistan, the President called for focusing on the skill development of its people and producing more skilled professionals.

He said that the capacity of training institutions should be enhanced to produce more trained human resources and equip them with foreign language skills that would also help them find jobs in foreign countries.

The President also called for promoting the fishing industry of Balochistan by providing financing and equipment to local fishermen, apart from promoting sustainable fishing practices and checking the production of illegal fishing nets.

During the meeting, the President said that political dialogue was the way forward to bring prosperity, development and peace to Balochistan.

Chief Minister Balochistan thanked the President for visiting Gwadar, saying that it would give the people of Balochistan a sense of ownership as well as strengthen the resolve of the LEAs to eliminate terrorism. He informed that the provincial government was according top-priority to the capacity building of police and levies.

He underlined the importance of equipping people residing in border areas of Balochistan with marketable skills to help them find employment in the country and abroad. He highlighted that all stakeholders needed to make collective efforts to stamp out terrorism, besides evolving a national consensus for the development of Balochistan.

The meeting also urged the need for completing the Kachhi Canal project to fulfil the food requirements of the province.

Balochistan interior minister LEAs terrorists law and order situation Gwadar Mohsin Naqvi Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti President Asif Ali Zardari

Comments

200 characters

President for enhanced capacity of LEAs

Reservations will be fully addressed, PM tells Bilawal

CCoSOEs approve nominations for Discos’ boards

Third-party audit of fertilizer companies ordered

e-vehicles, telecom sector: FBR vows to review omission of incentives

Discos’ overbilling, MDI manipulation by industries: PM directs PD to initiate forensic audit, inquiry

Developing an electricity market: ADB wing rates TA as successful and relevant

Eid-ul-Azha: 6,234,700 hides, skins worth over Rs6bn collected: PTA

APTMA urges govt to revisit Finance Bill

Punjab govt decides to restructure ministries, depts

Read more stories