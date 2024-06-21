Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Forex reserves up $30.8m to $14.415bn: SBP

Recorder Report Published 21 Jun, 2024 06:37am

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves increased by $ 30.8 million during the last week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

With the current surge, total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country rose to $ 14.415 billion as of June 14, 2024 compared to $14.384 billion on June 7, 2024.

The entire increase was witnessed in the reserves held by the SBP. During the week under review, SBP’s reserves soared by $ 31 million to $ 9.135 billion.

Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks slightly declined $0.6 million to $ 5.280 billion at the end of last week.

