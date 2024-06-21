Minutes of Punjab cabinet’s meeting not signed yet, LHC told

LAHORE: A Punjab government representative on Thursday told the Lahore High Court that the minutes of a provincial cabinet’s meeting, which decided to prosecute PTI former chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders on charges of their involvement in the May 9 riots, had not yet been signed.

The court was hearing a petition of Imran Khan challenging the decision of the provincial government.

Earlier, a law officer asked the court to adjourn the hearing for a week so that a detailed report could be furnished.

The court inclining with the request of the law officer adjourned the hearing till June 25.

The petitioner through his counsel said the Punjab cabinet on May 24 approved the nomination of PTI leaders in additional cases of May 9 protests.

He alleged that both federal and provincial governments wanted to implicate the former prime minister in fake cases.

He, therefore, asked the court to set aside the impugned decision by the Punjab cabinet for being illegal, mala fide and of no legal consequence.

