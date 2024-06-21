Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
CDA unveils plans to develop Islamabad’s first ‘Wildlife Safari Park’

Nuzhat Nazar Published 21 Jun, 2024 06:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has unveiled ambitious plans to develop Islamabad’s first Wildlife Safari Park, promising a unique blend of adventure and conservation.

The decision was made during a meeting led by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, attended by senior CDA officers.

The Wildlife Safari Park will feature a jungle theme, incorporating tree houses, arrangements for close animal encounters, and a rehabilitation and rescue centre for animals.

Randhawa emphasised the importance of leveraging experiences from national and international safari parks to create a state-of-the-art facility in Islamabad.

A technical committee has been formed to assess the financial and technical aspects of the project.

Additionally, the meeting decided to launch “Pakistan Street,” which will showcase a variety of cuisines from around the world.

Randhawa stated that after thorough planning, work on both the Wildlife Safari Park and Pakistan Street will commence in the next financial year.

