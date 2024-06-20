Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10am, the local unit was hovering at 278.50, a gain of Re0.01 against the greenback.

It is pertinent to mention that the currency market remained closed from June 17 to 19 on account of Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

During the previous week, the rupee decreased marginally as it lost Re0.31 or 0.11% against the US dollar. The local unit closed at 278.51, against 278.20 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In recent weeks, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as Pakistan moves forward with its plan to win a longer and larger International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Internationally, the US dollar was on the back foot as it awaited fresh market catalysts.

Currencies were trading in tight ranges following a holiday in the United States and as investors looked not only to the BoE but also central bank decisions in Switzerland and Norway.

The US dollar slipped 0.05% against the yen to 157.99, though the Japanese currency remained not too far from an over one-month low of 158.255 per dollar hit last week.

Against a basket of currencies, the greenback was little changed at 105.23, some distance away from last week’s one-month top.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed in Asia on Thursday, hovering slightly below seven-week highs, as the market weighed geopolitical developments in the Middle East while waiting for the upcoming US inventory data.

August Brent rose 6 cents to $85.13 per barrel by 0315 GMT. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate futures (WTI) for July, which expires on Thursday, dipped 15 cents at $81.42 per barrel.

There was no WTI settlement on Wednesday due to a US holiday, which kept trading largely subdued. The more active August contract fell 17 cents to $80.54 per barrel.

Brent crude futures edged up in early trade on Thursday as the market digested news of Israeli tanks advancing into Gaza.

