Naqvi in contact with KP CM over loadshedding issue

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur held a telephonic discussion on Wednesday to address the loadshedding crisis in the province.

The Chief Minister apprised the Interior Minister regarding his concerns. Both leaders agreed to hold consultation and negotiations on the issue of 12 hours load shedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next two days.

Both sides also agreed to clear misunderstandings through mutual understanding and discussion. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assured the Interior Minister regarding the safety and security of grid stations.

The Interior Minister assured the Chief Minister that all possible efforts would be made to resolve the load shedding issue in KP as soon as possible.

He added that the security of all federal installations was our responsibility.