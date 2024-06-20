Jun 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-20

Charitable hospitals: PIMA urges govt to retain sales tax exemption

Press Release Published 20 Jun, 2024 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has expressed serious concern over the federal government’s proposal to eliminate the sales tax exemption for charitable hospitals in the upcoming financial bill for 2024-2025. This proposal will negatively impact the healthcare sector, particularly the provision of medical services to underprivileged segments of society.

In a statement released on Wednesday, PIMA Central President Dr Abdul Aziz Memon said the elimination of that facility would directly affect patient care. “It will significantly increase the cost of healthcare services, making it difficult for welfare institutions to continue their mission of providing affordable medical aid to the poor,” he added.

PIMA president stated that charitable hospitals played a crucial role in providing quality medical services to segments where such facilities were already limited. “These institutions rely on tax exemptions to offer their services at low rates. The proposal to end this exemption will not only place an unnecessary financial burden on these hospitals but will also impact the patients who are already struggling to access basic healthcare services.”

Dr Abdul Aziz Memon urged the federal government to reconsider its decision. “We call upon the government to recognise the significant role that charitable hospitals play in the healthcare system and to support them in their mission to serve the underprivileged segments of society,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Federal Government sales tax exemption PIMA Dr Abdul Aziz Memon

Comments

200 characters

Charitable hospitals: PIMA urges govt to retain sales tax exemption

GST on infant food, milk in phases

Gandapur threatens to move IMF over dues ‘owed’ by federal govt

‘Parallel’ ministries/ deptts to be shut down: Aurangzeb

Naqvi in contact with KP CM over loadshedding issue

Banks have a year to shift clearing from London to EU: Eurex

Budget reservations: PM invites Bilawal to PM House

ATIR members: Appointments must be through open ad, selection process: IHC

Boeing CEO recognises ‘gravity’ of safety crisis but sees ‘progress’

PM appreciates UAE’s consistent support to Pakistan

Nuclear arms spending soars as global tensions swell: studies

Read more stories