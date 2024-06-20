Jun 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

China’s IDCPC minister due today

APP Published 20 Jun, 2024 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) and member of the Communist Party’s Central Committee Liu Jianchao will visit Islamabad from June 20-22, 2024, at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

During the visit, Minister Liu will co-chair with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister the Third Meeting of the Pakistan-China Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) of the Political Parties on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He will also call on the senior civil and military leadership of Pakistan, according to a Foreign Office press release.

Established in 2019, the JCM of Political Parties on CPEC is a regular consultation mechanism between the Communist Party of China and the political parties of Pakistan. Previous meetings were held on March 19, 2019 in Beijing and on August 20, 2020 virtually.

