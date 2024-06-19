AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, Rawalpindi

  • Quake also felt in KPK cities
BR Web Desk Published June 19, 2024 Updated June 19, 2024 10:42am

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit different parts of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

The earthquake’s epicenter was the southeastern region of Afghanistan and depth was 98 kilometers.

The earthquake tremors were felt in various cities including Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, North Waziristan, Parachinar, Lower Dir, Hangu, Charsadda, Swabi and surrounding areas, according to National Seismic Monitoring Centre Islamabad.

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP, Islamabad

There were no reports of casualties or serious damage after the quake.

On June 8, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit Swat and its adjoining areas in KPK province.

While in March this year, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of KPK and Islamabad. The epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 130 km.

earthquake Islamabad

Comments

200 characters

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Oil slips amid war jitters, surprise build in US crude stocks

2 children killed after laptop catches fire at Faisalabad home

China and Malaysia renew 5-year economic pact, to review visa-free travel

Kane Williamson steps down as New Zealand captain after T20 World Cup debacle

Govt eyes revenue boost, expenditure cut to revive economy: Aurangzeb

Israeli forces deepen Rafah invasion, kill 17 in central camps

Hospital fire kills 9 in northern Iran: media

Will respond when it comes to family, says Haris Rauf after viral confrontational video

Malaysia preparing to join BRICS economic group, media report says

Read more stories