4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, Rawalpindi

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit different parts of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

The earthquake’s epicenter was the southeastern region of Afghanistan and depth was 98 kilometers.

The earthquake tremors were felt in various cities including Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, North Waziristan, Parachinar, Lower Dir, Hangu, Charsadda, Swabi and surrounding areas, according to National Seismic Monitoring Centre Islamabad.

There were no reports of casualties or serious damage after the quake.

On June 8, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit Swat and its adjoining areas in KPK province.

While in March this year, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of KPK and Islamabad. The epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 130 km.