PCB gives update about five injured players

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has given update about five injured cricketers who are presently under the supervision of the PCB Medical Panel comprising Prof Rana Dilawaiz Nadeem, Dr. Mumraiz Naqshband and Prof Javed Akram.

A PCB spokesman said that Arshad Iqbal, the right-arm fast bowler who is recovering from an ankle injury, has been referred to for consultation at ASPETAR in Qatar, a renowned orthopedic and sports medicine hospital. After Eid Al Adha holidays, the PCB will book his appointment and make necessary travel arrangements.

About Ihsanullah, the right-arm fast bowler, who is recovering from a right elbow injury, the spokesman said that Ihsan commenced his initial rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will continue the process in his hometown in Swat under the supervision of a PCB Medical Panel approved physiotherapist.

Regarding Mohammad Wasim Junior, the right-arm fast bowler, who sustained a back injury during a domestic tournament, the spokesman said he has been undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA. Following Eid Al Adha holidays, he will return to resume his rehabilitation at the NCA.

Moreover, Shawaal Zulfiqar, the right-handed opening batter who sustained a shoulder injury during Pakistan women’s team tour to New Zealand in December 2023, underwent shoulder surgery in Islamabad last month. Her stitches were removed on 11 June. Doctors will further assess her case later this month.

Zeeshan Zameer, the right-arm fast bowler who sustained an ankle injury, will undergo surgery in Qatar next week. The decision was made by ASPETAR earlier this month after examining the cricketer and reviewing his medical reports. Following surgery, Zeeshan may stay in Qatar to complete his rehabilitation, the PCB spokesman concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024