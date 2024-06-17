Senior journalist Ishaq Mangrio passes away

KARACHI: Senior journalist of Sindhi media and former president Hyderabad Press Club Ishaq Mangrio passed away here on Sunday due to kidney ailment. He was 65.

Ishaq Mangrio was under treatment at Dow University Hospital for the last several days but could not survive. He was one of the best investigative journalist and served in different Sindhi dailies and TV media outlets.

According to family sources Mangrio’s body is being shifted to ancestral village Gul Hassan Sirewal in district Sanghar and will be laid to rest there at his ancestral graveyard.