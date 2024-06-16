Iranian ambassador holds talks with KP businesspeople

PESHAWAR: Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam and Businessmen and stakeholders discussed potentials, business opportunities as well as to explore rich culture and historic aspects that bind the two nations together.

A KP-Iran Investment dialogue was held between Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan and Government officials and Business Associations during a visit to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT), said an official statement here.

An interactive session provided a platform for meaningful exchange of ideas, insights, issues and challenges in trade, banking channels, and potential collaboration aimed at promoting economic growth and prosperity in the region, the statement said.

Board Members of KP-BOIT, Shahid Shinwari and Dr. Mohsin Khan presented bouquets and traditional turban of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Souvenir on behalf of KP-BOIT.

Representatives from TDAP, KPEZDMC, SIDB, Industries Departments and Business Associations of different sectors Including SCCI, APCEA, Honey associations, Furniture Associations, Gems & Jewelry Association, APMIA, Livestock Associations and Tourism Company were also present.

The meeting revolved around fostering stronger economic ties, exploring investment opportunities and enhancing bilateral relations, trade and enhancing barter trade between Iran and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Discussions were held on potential business opportunities as well as to explore rich culture and historic aspects that bind our two nations together. Also, the meeting held discussion on current Diplomatic relations between Iran and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Business opportunities in Iran & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Cultural and historic aspects, Opportunities for collaboration in various sectors.

During the meeting, the business community expressed their views and suggested that exchange visits of business delegations and expo, seminar or webinars may be arranged to showcase investment opportunities of both sides to achieve significant progress in fostering bilateral relations and trade. Representatives of both countries expressed mutual interest in further strengthening partnerships and exploring new avenues of cooperation.

