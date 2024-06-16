AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-16

Iranian ambassador holds talks with KP businesspeople

Amjad Ali Shah Published 16 Jun, 2024 02:40am

PESHAWAR: Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam and Businessmen and stakeholders discussed potentials, business opportunities as well as to explore rich culture and historic aspects that bind the two nations together.

A KP-Iran Investment dialogue was held between Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan and Government officials and Business Associations during a visit to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT), said an official statement here.

An interactive session provided a platform for meaningful exchange of ideas, insights, issues and challenges in trade, banking channels, and potential collaboration aimed at promoting economic growth and prosperity in the region, the statement said.

Board Members of KP-BOIT, Shahid Shinwari and Dr. Mohsin Khan presented bouquets and traditional turban of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Souvenir on behalf of KP-BOIT.

Representatives from TDAP, KPEZDMC, SIDB, Industries Departments and Business Associations of different sectors Including SCCI, APCEA, Honey associations, Furniture Associations, Gems & Jewelry Association, APMIA, Livestock Associations and Tourism Company were also present.

The meeting revolved around fostering stronger economic ties, exploring investment opportunities and enhancing bilateral relations, trade and enhancing barter trade between Iran and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Discussions were held on potential business opportunities as well as to explore rich culture and historic aspects that bind our two nations together. Also, the meeting held discussion on current Diplomatic relations between Iran and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Business opportunities in Iran & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Cultural and historic aspects, Opportunities for collaboration in various sectors.

During the meeting, the business community expressed their views and suggested that exchange visits of business delegations and expo, seminar or webinars may be arranged to showcase investment opportunities of both sides to achieve significant progress in fostering bilateral relations and trade. Representatives of both countries expressed mutual interest in further strengthening partnerships and exploring new avenues of cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Economic growth KPBOIT Iran and Pakistan business opportunities Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam

Comments

200 characters

Iranian ambassador holds talks with KP businesspeople

Salaried class contributes Rs375bn to kitty, says FBR chief

‘E-Office to provide better public services, ensure transparency’

Senate panel puts off major budgetary proposal

FCA for May: Rs3.41/unit +ve adjustment sought

Sindh CM demands a new NFC award

WB approves $150m for Punjab education project

Senate panel endorses phase-wise ST on local infant nutrition, milks

SRB extends last date for e-filing of tax returns

Pak-Tajik SPA likely during PM’s visit

One of two Japanese climbers missing in Pakistan found dead

Read more stories