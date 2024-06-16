Gold prices fall, silver’s steady

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday inched down on the local market but silver was steady, traders said.

At the weekend, market traded gold for Rs241300 per tola and Rs206876 per tola, down by Rs200 and Rs171, respectively.

On the world market, bullion value however grew by $9 to settle at $2332 per ounce while silver was available for $30 per ounce, traders said.

The local silver prices continued to remain firm at Rs2750 per tola and Rs2357.68 per 10 grams, traders added.

