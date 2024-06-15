Court seeks arguments in response to IK’s, Bushra’s pleas

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Friday, sought arguments on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s pleas seeking suspension of sentence from the complainant Khawar Maneka on June 21.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing the case, remarked that if no one appeared before it on behalf of the complainant on June 1 then he will decide on the case after reviewing the record.

The judge further said that if he remains alive, he will decide on the plea seeking suspension of sentence in 10 days as per the directions of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Bushra Bibi’s Counsel Usman Riaz Gull appeared before the court and presented the written order of the IHC in which the high court issued directives to the Sessions Court to decide on pleas against conviction in 10 days. He told the court that the IHC has issued directions to fix Khan and his wife’s pleas for a hearing today (Saturday).

The judge said that the hearing of the iddat case by Saturday as the court has fixed many bail applications for hearing. Even if the complainant does not appear at the next hearing, he will decide the case, the judge said.

