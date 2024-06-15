Rs8bn tagged for ‘Haari cards’

KARACHI: The Sindh government has allocated Rs 8 billion in the next fiscal year budget for “Haari Card” to provide financial assistance to all farmers having land measuring 12.5 acres or less in the province.

Unveiling the budget for the year 2024-25, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that high inflation rate affects every segment of society. Salaried class gets relief through increase in salaries, and labour is taken care of through increased minimum wages, but the most affected class is our farmers, which are facing consequences of climate change and increased costs of inputs at the same time.

Therefore, in order to provide relief to our Haaris, the government of Sindh is providing financial assistance to all farmers having land measuring 12.5 acres or less without any discrimination.

Sindh govt launches ‘Kisan Card’ programme for farmers

The registration process of approximately 788,000 out of 1.2 million farmers will be completed as soon as possible. Accordingly, funds amounting to Rs 8 billion are being allocated in FY 2024-25 for disbursement to Haaris based on per acre slabs.

The Sindh government has also proposed the introduction of the “Benazir Mazdoor Card” for labourers registered with the labour department and funds of Rs. 5 billion have been reserved from the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) in the next FY 2024-25 for effective implementation of the scheme.

The holder of the “Benazir Mazdoor Card” will be eligible for incentives including full medical coverage, cash benefits, employment injury grant, Iddat compensation, maternity coverage, death grant, disablement gratuity/ pension, survivors’ pension, workers welfare fund cash grants, marriage grant, and education grants or scholarships.

The Sindh Government has also announced a special initiative having far reaching effect for differently-abled children. Murad Ali Shah said that Sindh government is starting a project of inclusive enclave for differently-abled persons, which will be a vast complex spanning over approximately 80 acres, housing hospitals, schools, and rehabilitation centre and sports facilities.

Once completed, the initiative will enable them to participate fully, equally and effectively in society with others and face no barriers in all aspects of their life. This will be a source of inspiration and awareness for society, and will be helpful in eliminating any discrimination faced by one very important segment of our population. This will help de-stigmatize the disabilities, he added.

Chief Minister informed that Rs.500 million are earmarked for Benazir Women Agricultural Workers Program. He said that women empowerment is the remedy to societal imbalances and women are playing pivotal roles in provincial economic development. He believed that this program will improve the agricultural output and living standards of rural women associated with the agriculture sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024