Pakistan Print 2024-06-15

Field Hospitals, Clinic on Wheels being expanded across Punjab: CM

Recorder Report Published 15 Jun, 2024 06:57am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said the program of Field Hospitals and Clinic on Wheels is being expanded across the province.

Talking to a delegation of members of the provincial assembly of Punjab, here Friday, she said the health sector is priority of the government. She further said upgradation of basic health centers across the province is in its final stages.

The elected representatives also apprised the Chief Minister about the issues and needs of their constituencies.

The CM said they are committed to increase productivity and ensure prosperity of the farmers. Under the Kisan Card, agricultural loans worth Rs300 billion will be given to farmers annually, she said, adding: “Every farmer will be able to get an easy loan of up to Rs150,000 for one crop season and the farmers will be able to buy fertilizers, seeds and other agricultural inputs with the card.

Moreover, provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said the Punjab budget 2024-25 is a testament to the excellent vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. A state-of-the-art Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research is being built in Lahore at a cost of Rs56 billion while Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology is being built in Sargodha at a cost of about Rs9 billion. Air ambulance service is being started across the province at a cost of Rs450 million.

The Punjab government has given special attention to the health sector in the budget 2024-25. We are trying to provide quality health facilities to the people, he said.

