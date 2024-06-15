AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-06-15

TTP: growing belligerence

Published 15 Jun, 2024 06:57am

EDITORIAL: As the security forces carry out intelligence-based counter terrorism operations in the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), terrorists are increasingly using improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Some soldiers were on way to Kaichi Kumar area in Lakki Marwat on Sunday when an IED exploded near their vehicle.

A statement by the military’s media wing, ISPR, said a captain and six personnel embraced martyrdom in the blast, adding that “sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area, and perpetrators of this heinous act.” This is the second such attack in the current month. On June 1, three soldiers lost their lives and four others were injured in an IED blast in a Bannu area bordering the North Waziristan tribal district.

Counter-insurgency operations are achieving major successes against the faceless enemy. But the terrorists and their handlers in Afghanistan remain a clear and persistent threat to peace security in this country. Their host and sympathizer, the interim Afghan government, refuses to listen to Islamabad’s repeated requests to take action against TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan) and all other terrorist groups, deny them the use of Afghan soil for launching cross-border attacks or hand them over to Pakistan.

Where all our efforts have failed China, with which the Kabul government is eagerly developing economic and diplomatic relations, may be able to persuade the Afghan Taliban to rein in their TTP ideological brothers. Meanwhile, hundreds of TTP militants who were allowed to return under a dubious agreement, brokered by the Afghan Taliban, are causing trouble.

They were supposed to lay down their arms and integrate into this society. Instead, they started fighting the state. Affirming that nasty reality, a report the UN Monitoring Team recently submitted to the UN Security Council said the TTP had established a new base in KP in mid-2023.

These terrorists have also activated their local sleeper cells and other adherents. Little surprise then that attacks on the security forces as well as the police have escalated. These terrorists can prolong the conflict, but are no match for the state power. It may take some time, but ultimately they will be defeated.

Kinetic operations are not a long-term solution, though. Militant groups also attract young unemployed people from disadvantaged backgrounds with chances of earning a livelihood. Here is an example. Last month, after uncovering a nexus between militants and drug smugglers in Jamrud area of Khyber district, a police officer disclosed that to generate funds for itself the TTP had recruited 250 men (in just that one area) for distribution of drugs smuggled in from Afghanistan as well as to extort money from people. Those young men were trained to kill those obstructing the activity. They could also be used to plant IEDs. For sustainable peace, socio-economic development schemes must get serious attention.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

terrorism TTP ISPR IEDs

Comments

200 characters

TTP: growing belligerence

Petrol price slashed by Rs10.20 per litre

Rs3trn Sindh budget envisages Rs77bn new taxes

Industrial sector: PM announces major power tariff cut

Jul-Apr LSM sector posts 0.45pc growth YoY

Digitization: Centre asks provinces to provide tax data to Nadra

Rs300bn tagged for healthcare sector

Sindh earmarks Rs959bn for development expenditures

Rs8bn tagged for ‘Haari cards’

Detection bills period: Nepra rejects Discos’ proposal

China approves first ETFs tracking Saudi equities

Read more stories