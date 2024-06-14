AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Pakistan

FY2024-25: Sindh govt presents Rs3.056 trillion ‘balanced’ budget

BR Web Desk Published June 14, 2024
LIVE : Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presents provincial budget for FY25

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday presented the provincial budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the assembly.

Sindh cabinet accorded approval of over Rs3 trillion budget for FY2024-25.

“It is a balanced budget as our expenditures will be equal to our income,” the chief minister said as he started the budget speech.

Highlights

The total outlay of the provincial budget is Rs3.056 trillion.

Minimum wage in the province has been pitched at Rs37,000 per month.

The current revenue expenditure for the next financial year has been proposed at Rs1.912 trillion, which is 33.5% higher than the budget estimates of the FY2023-24. “The increase is mainly due to the inflationary impact on the operating expenses, enhancement in grants provided to non-financial institutions including hospitals, public sector universities and local councils, and raise and salaries and pensions,” Murad Ali Shah said.

More to follow

