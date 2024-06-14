AIRLINK 82.20 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.65%)
BOP 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
DFML 38.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.81%)
DGKC 93.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.97%)
FCCL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
FFBL 33.08 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.83%)
HBL 111.62 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.94%)
HUBC 147.50 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.72%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.96%)
KEL 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
KOSM 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 38.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.49%)
OGDC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.74%)
PAEL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.94%)
PIBTL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PPL 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.39%)
PRL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
SEARL 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.27%)
SNGP 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
SSGC 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 65.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.35%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,077 Increased By 100.1 (1.25%)
BR30 25,756 Increased By 154.3 (0.6%)
KSE100 76,933 Increased By 725.1 (0.95%)
KSE30 24,752 Increased By 313.5 (1.28%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

G7 summit turns to simmering tensions with China

AFP Published 14 Jun, 2024 12:16pm

BARI: G7 leaders turn their attention to China on Friday on the second day of an Italy summit, with a focus on how to protect their industries while avoiding an outright trade war with Beijing.

Fair trade with the world’s second-largest economy, notably on green technology, will be discussed by US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Britain in Puglia.

The Group of Seven rich democracies will also be seeking a common response to China’s alleged support of Russia’s military expansion, which Washington says is fuelling the war in Ukraine.

“G7 countries are on the same page vis-a-vis China,” a Japanese government source told AFP.

The meeting comes amid souring trade relations between China and the West, exemplified by the European Union’s announcement this week of plans to impose new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

The US, Japan and the European Union – which attends G7 summits as an unofficial eighth partner – have all voiced concern over China’s so-called “industrial overcapacity”.

They say generous subsidies by Beijing, particularly in green energy and technology sectors such as solar panels and electric vehicles, result in unfairly cheap goods flooding the global market.

That excess capacity threatens Western companies struggling to compete, particularly in the growing green tech sector.

“We will confront China’s non-market policies that are leading to harmful global spillovers,” John Kirby, the US National Security Council spokesman, told journalists ahead of the summit.

China has dismissed the concerns, but Washington is pressing for a united G7 front.

Biden heads to G7 summit focused on Ukraine aid, China’s support for Russia

The group’s finance ministers warned last month that they would weigh steps to “ensure a level playing field” for all countries.

Export curbs

On the eve of the summit at the luxury Borgo Egnazia resort, the EU threatened to hit imports of Chinese electric vehicles with tariffs of up to 38 percent beginning next month.

Beijing denounced what it called “naked protectionist behaviour” and said it reserved the right to file a suit with the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The United States hiked tariffs last month on Chinese green tech imports, including a 100 percent tariff on electric vehicles, with Biden blasting “cheating” on Beijing’s part.

Another focus Friday is China’s recent restrictions on exports of minerals such as gallium, germanium and graphite, which are critical in industries such as telecommunications and electric vehicles.

The curbs threaten international supply chains, and there are fears they could be followed by restrictions on other materials such as rare earth elements needed in electronics.

Analysts warn of near-term supply shortages and higher prices if China were to further restrict exports, even as the United States and other countries seek to diversify their supplies, including by boosting domestic production.

‘Russia’s war machine’

Security and defence concerns are also being addressed at the summit, including accusations Beijing has helped expand Russia’s armed forces.

During a press conference with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, Biden said the G7 had “agreed to taking collective action” against China’s role in supplying Russia with “materials they need for their war machine”.

G7 eyes Ukraine funding plan at Italy summit

Washington has accused Beijing of helping Russia’s defence industry – and therefore its invasion of Ukraine – through joint production of drones and exports of machine tools needed for ballistic missiles.

Zelensky said he had spoken by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who “gave me his word” that he would not sell weapons to Russia.

“We will see,” Zelensky added.

G7 leaders will also address security in the Asia-Pacific, where China’s confrontational tactics and militarisation of islands in the South China Sea – as well as its recent war games around self-ruled Taiwan – have increased fears of a potential conflict.

At the last G7 summit, in Japan, the leaders said in their final statement that they “oppose China’s militarisation activities in the region”.

The Japanese government source said it was crucial for the leaders meeting in Puglia to send a clear message to Xi that the issue was not merely regional, but of concern to all the G7 nations.

“All the (G7) countries are aware that we need to convey the message very candidly to the Chinese at the very top level,” the source said.

China Japan World Trade Organization US president Joe Biden John Kirby G7 leaders Russian Ukraine conflict Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russia-Ukraine war US National Security Council

Comments

200 characters

G7 summit turns to simmering tensions with China

KSE-100 crosses 77,000 with nearly 1,000-point gain as bulls continue to dominate PSX

Senate panel informed: Upto Rs6trn tax leakage taking place annually

Rs9bn approved for clearing OMCs’ PDCs: ECC allows export of 0.15 MMTs of surplus sugar

Million-plus begin Hajj under shadow of Israeli aggression in Gaza

Country’s first and one of world’s largest: 550MW floating solar energy project launched

RDA inflow jumps 31%, clocks in at $224mn in May

July to Sept 2024: NPCC reduces RLNG demand for power generation

Engine capacity to invoice base value: Punjab govt shifts token tax regime

Wind projects’ tariff issues stay unresolved: Islamabad should not expect any investment from DFC: US team

Study of transmission line SCS: NPCC may send engineers as Chinese team not coming

Read more stories