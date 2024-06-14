AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
Jun 14, 2024
Pakistan

Formation of 40 standing bodies approved

Naveed Butt Published 14 Jun, 2024 07:41am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Following the presentation of the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, a circular for the formation of 40 standing committees, including the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly, has been issued.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq approved the names of the members to join the Standing Committees under the motion passed in the session of the National Assembly on 17th May 2024.

According to notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, among the standing committees formed are Standing Committee on Aviation, Standing Committee on Cabinet Division, Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Standing Committee on Trade, Standing Committee on Communications, Standing Committee on Defense, Standing Committee on Defense Production, Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division, Standing Committee on Energy and Petroleum Division, Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture, Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Standing Committee on Government Assurances, Standing Committee on Housing and Works, Standing Committee on Law and Justice, Standing Committee on Industry and Production, and Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting.

They also include Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, Standing Committee on Interior, Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination, Standing Committee on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, Standing Committee on Narcotics Control, Standing Committee on Food Security and Research, Standing Committee on National Health Services and Regulation and Coordination, Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistani Manpower and Development and Standing Committee on Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Division, Standing Committee on Energy Power Division, Standing Committee on Privatization, Railways, Standing Committee on Religious Affairs, Interfaith Harmony, Standing Committee on Rules and Regulations and Privileges, Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Standing Committee on State and Frontier Regions, Standing Committee on Water Resources, Standing Committee on House and Library and Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

