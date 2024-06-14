FAPUASA rejects federal budget

LAHORE: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) unequivocally rejects the federal budget announced by the government on June 12, 2024. The government has allocated a mere Rs65 billion for Higher Education, the same amount allocated since 2018, despite the actual demand being Rs500 billion. FAPUASA President Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi and General Secretary Dr Muhammad Uzair express their deep disappointment and call for an immediate revision of the budget.

Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi stated, “The stagnant allocation of Rs65 billion is a direct threat to the survival of public sector universities across Pakistan. If the government does not revise this budget immediately, universities will be forced to close automatically, or they will have no choice but to increase student fees by at least fivefold to continue operations. This situation is unacceptable.”

Dr Muhammad Uzair added, “The government’s decision to impose more taxes on the salaried class, further reducing their disposable income amid high inflation, is deeply concerning. This will severely impact the financial stability of university faculty and staff, who are already struggling to manage household expenses.”

FAPUASA leaders demand that the government should clearly state if it is incapable of supporting higher education so that universities can be officially closed, allowing faculty to seek employment abroad or in the private sector. An increase in student fees by fivefold will also compel students to leave public sector universities, undermining access to higher education for many.

