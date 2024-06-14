AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-14

Eid holidays: Health dept orders uninterrupted medical cover

Muhammad Saleem Published 14 Jun, 2024 06:31am

LAHORE: The Punjab Health Department has issued directions to management of different public sector hospitals across the province to finalize arrangements, to provide uninterrupted medical cover to the general patients in the public sector hospitals during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

Pursuant to the directions of the Punjab health minister, Khawaja Salman Rafique, the Vice-Chancellors of medical universities, principals of autonomous medical institutions, medical superintendents of all the teaching hospitals and CEOs (Health) of the districts have been asked to prepare duty roster of doctors, nurses and other staff in hospitals for performing duties during Eid holidays. They have also been directed to provide efficient medical cover, including standby arrangements for medical, surgical and special care during Eid holidays.

The VCs have assigned duties to AMSs, DMSs, doctors, nurses and other staff, to ensure provision of medical facilities to patients during Eid holidays.

On the other hand, the Secretary Emergency Services Department (ESD), Dr Rizwan Naseer also finalized the arrangements to ensure prompt response to emergencies in Punjab during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

The Secretary Emergency Services Department (ESD), Dr. Rizwan Naseer reviewed the arrangements to ensure prompt emergency response to emergencies in Punjab during holidays of Eid-ul-Azha.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Eid holidays Health dept

