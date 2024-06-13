Taiwan’s MFIG buys about 65,000 T corn, expected from Brazil

HAMBURG: Taiwan’s MFIG purchasing group bought about 65,000 metric tons of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from Brazil in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said.

The yellow corn was purchased at an estimated premium of 159.88 US cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago September 2024 corn contract, they said.

It was believed to have been sold by trading house Cargill. Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.