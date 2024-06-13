AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
BOP 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.23%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.72%)
DFML 38.43 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (5.35%)
DGKC 93.60 Increased By ▲ 5.35 (6.06%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (6.55%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.02%)
HASCOL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.45%)
HBL 108.55 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (3.38%)
HUBC 142.80 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (3.85%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.75%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.09%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (5.09%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.29%)
PPL 121.15 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (6.23%)
PRL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.23%)
PTC 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.97%)
SEARL 61.60 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (4.32%)
SNGP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.28%)
SSGC 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.27%)
TRG 64.60 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.38%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 7,925 Increased By 347.2 (4.58%)
BR30 25,357 Increased By 1138.2 (4.7%)
KSE100 75,681 Increased By 2883.1 (3.96%)
KSE30 24,273 Increased By 1059.6 (4.56%)
Jun 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Joshua Zirkzee added to Dutch squad for Euro 2024

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2024 12:55pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WOLFSBURG: Striker Joshua Zirkzee has been added to the Netherlands squad for the European Championship, only hours after coach Ronald Koeman said he did not feel the need to call up another player and fill his quota of 26 for the tournament in Germany.

Zirkzee, 23, had been part of the Dutch pre-selection but fallen out of contention through injury.

But having recovered, he gets a reprieve after an injury scare at training on Wednesday when Brian Brobbey had to receive treatment on his hamstring after a clash with defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Earlier in the day, Koeman had told a press conference he would not replace both Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners, who were ruled out on Monday through injury.

Philipp Lahm hopes Euro 2024 can bring Europe together

Instead he called up only Ian Maatsen, leaving the Dutch one short of the maximum 26 players for the tournament.

The uncapped Zirkzee is expected to join up with the squad on Thursday, the Dutch football association said.

He has yet to win a senior cap but his performances in Serie A at Bologna this season have seen him linked with a possible move to several of Europe’s top clubs.

The Dutch open their Euro 2024 campaign against Poland in Hamburg on Sunday.

Germany Ronald Koeman Netherlands Euro 2024 Joshua Zirkzee

Comments

200 characters

Joshua Zirkzee added to Dutch squad for Euro 2024

Market reacts positively to budget FY25, KSE-100 gains 4%

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Finance Bill 2024: New ‘late filers’ category introduced

Defence budget raised by 17.6pc

Non-tax revenue: Rs32.6bn earmarked from 4G/5G licences

Oil slips on US growth worries, ample crude supply

BISP allocated Rs598.71bn

Rs30bn sell-off income target set

Prepaid internet, phone cards: Govt increases income tax rate for non-filers

No amount from IMF loans budgeted for budgetary support

Read more stories