Palm tracks rival oils higher, stronger ringgit caps gains

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures tracked rival Dalian and Chicago oils higher on Thursday, although gains were limited by a stronger ringgit and weaker crude oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 20 ringgit, or 0.5%, to 3,983 ringgit ($846.91) a metric ton by 0233 GMT.

Palm oil tracks rivals soy oil and crude oil higher

It dipped 0.1% in overnight trade.

Fundamentals