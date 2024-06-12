AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.08%)
DGKC 88.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
FFL 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HASCOL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
HBL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MLCF 37.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
OGDC 119.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
PAEL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.38%)
PRL 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.52%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.11%)
SNGP 61.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.42%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TELE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.98%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,583 Increased By 39.5 (0.52%)
BR30 24,238 Increased By 202.6 (0.84%)
KSE100 72,797 Increased By 207.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 23,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.33%)
Jun 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil tracks rivals soy oil and crude oil higher

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2024 04:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains on Wednesday, tracking higher soyoil and crude oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 30 ringgit, or 0.76%, to 3,961 ringgit ($840.08) a metric ton to log a three-day high.

Dalian’s most active soyoil contract ticked up 0.03%, while its palm oil contract increased 0.63%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.87%.

China is “importing record high soybeans from South America” after the bumper harvests in Brazil and Argentina, LSEG said in a report.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm prices are supportive currently vis-a-vis other competing edible oils, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

“We are of the opine that prices will remain resilient, and any dips will provide a good opportunity for buyers to bargain hunt,” Supramaniam said.

Palm oil ticks up on lower rapeseed projections

Oil prices ticked higher amid upbeat global demand views from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and OPEC, reinforced by industry data showing U.S. crude oil inventories fell more than expected last week.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.04% against the dollar.

Malaysia has maintained its July export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and lowered its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Wednesday.

Monsoon rains in India, a key palm importer, have lost momentum after covering western regions ahead of schedule, and their arrival in northern and central states could be delayed, extending a heatwave in the grain-growing plains, two senior weather officials told Reuters.

The agriculture ministry of China, another key importer, kept its 2024/25 forecast for soybeans and edible oils imports unchanged.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil tracks rivals soy oil and crude oil higher

KSE-100 gains over 500 points as concerns somewhat subside over anti-growth budget measures

Tax galore: experts stress on promoting industrialisation, reducing expenditure

Rs12trn tax collection target likely

Govt all set to present over Rs18trn budget today

April 1-June 10: security forces have killed 181 terrorists across Pakistan, says report

Rupee declines marginally against US dollar

Antony Blinken heads to key mediator Qatar after Hamas truce deal reply

Oil perks up on inventory drawdown forecasts for this year

Gold price per tola increases Rs600 in Pakistan

Installed electricity capacity stands at 42,131MW

Read more stories