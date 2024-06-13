AIRLINK 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.15%)
CNERGY 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.23%)
DFML 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.85%)
DGKC 90.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.28%)
FCCL 23.43 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (5.11%)
FFBL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (5.14%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
HASCOL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.29%)
HBL 107.51 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.39%)
HUBC 141.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.55%)
HUMNL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.97%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.8%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.75%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.34%)
OGDC 127.77 Increased By ▲ 8.58 (7.2%)
PAEL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.63%)
PIBTL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.62%)
PPL 119.15 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (4.47%)
PRL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.58%)
PTC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.46%)
SEARL 61.45 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.06%)
SNGP 63.94 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (3.16%)
SSGC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.87%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.9%)
TRG 64.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.07%)
UNITY 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 7,843 Increased By 264.8 (3.49%)
BR30 25,078 Increased By 860 (3.55%)
KSE100 75,052 Increased By 2254.5 (3.1%)
KSE30 24,037 Increased By 823.9 (3.55%)
Jun 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold slips as Fed signals only one rate cut this year

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2024 10:45am

Gold prices fell on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve in its most recent policy meeting scaled back to only one interest rate cut later this year, fewer than previously projected, even as inflation cooled in May.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $2,313.92 per ounce, as of 0340 GMT.

US gold futures fell 1.1% to $2,329.50.

“While the tamer consumer price index print was a net positive for gold, the takeaway from the Fed meeting was that the number of rate cuts in 2024 have been reduced and are still some distance down the road,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

“In the short term, I expect gold could be trading in choppy fashion until we get greater clarity on when that first rate cut from the Fed may arrive.”

The Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday and pushed out the start of rate cuts to perhaps as late as December with policymakers citing still elevated levels of inflation.

Policymakers in their December 2023 forecasts had envisioned an imminent kickoff to three years of steady rate reductions.

Inflation data published hours before Fed statement showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose not at all on a month-to-month basis in May, causing some analysts to argue the latest projections were already “stale.”

Gold prices gain

Last week’s strong US jobs data and reports of China’s central bank holding off gold purchases triggered bullion’s biggest daily drop since November 2020 last week.

Gold’s lightning rally to successive record highs shows every sign of continuing in the second half of 2024 as the fundamental case for bullion remains firmly in place, though $3,000 per ounce looks just out of reach, traders and industry experts said.

In other metals, spot silver fell 1.9% to $29.12 per ounce, platinum was down 1.8% at $946.70 and palladium lost 1.2% to $895.57.

Gold Bullion rates Spot gold LME gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold slips as Fed signals only one rate cut this year

Finance Bill 2024: New ‘late filers’ category introduced

Defence budget raised by 17.6pc

Non-tax revenue: Rs32.6bn earmarked from 4G/5G licences

BISP allocated Rs598.71bn

Rs30bn sell-off income target set

Prepaid internet, phone cards: Govt increases income tax rate for non-filers

No amount from IMF loans budgeted for budgetary support

Ministry of Law & Justice: Rs1368.874m earmarked for development schemes in PSDP

Govt proposes increase in PL rate

With 48pc cut Rs4.37bn earmarked for Interior Division

Read more stories