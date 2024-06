KARACHI: The local gold market on Wednesday gained some momentum but silver stood firm, traders said. Prices of the precious metal grew by Rs600 and Rs514 to reach Rs241900 per tola and Rs207390 per 10 grams, respectively.

Bullion value on the world market was quoted for $2313 per ounce, up $5 with silver selling at $29.40 per ounce.

Locally, silver was traded for the unchanged Rs2750 per tola and Rs2357.68 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024