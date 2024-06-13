West Indies into Super Eight, winless New Zealand face early exit

T20 World Cup co-hosts West Indies sailed into the Super Eight stage of the tournament on Wednesday with a 13-run victory against New Zealand, who look to be heading for an early exit after their second successive defeat in Group C.

Put into bat, twice champions West Indies slumped to 30-5 and then 76-7 but Sherfane Rutherford smashed an unbeaten 68, which included six sixes, to help his side to a strong 149-9 in what has been a low-scoring tournament so far.

Glenn Phillips made 40 but New Zealand never really got going in their chase and managed only 136-9 to stay rooted to the bottom of the group.

West Indies beat Papua New Guinea by five wickets in T20 World Cup

Alzarri Joseph (4-19) and Gudakesh Motie (3-25) impressed with the ball for West Indies, who lead the group with six points from three matches.

Afghanistan look primed to claim the second Super Eight place from the group having won both their matches so far.