AIRLINK 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.04%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.15%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DFML 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.85%)
DGKC 90.35 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (5.34%)
FFBL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.31%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
HASCOL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.93%)
HBL 107.51 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.39%)
HUBC 141.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.55%)
HUMNL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.88%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.8%)
KOSM 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3%)
MLCF 38.04 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.45%)
OGDC 127.77 Increased By ▲ 8.58 (7.2%)
PAEL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.67%)
PIBTL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.62%)
PPL 119.25 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.56%)
PRL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.58%)
PTC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.46%)
SEARL 61.55 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (4.23%)
SNGP 63.95 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.18%)
SSGC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.87%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.69%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.22%)
UNITY 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 7,844 Increased By 266.7 (3.52%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By 893.2 (3.69%)
KSE100 75,070 Increased By 2272.4 (3.12%)
KSE30 24,046 Increased By 833.1 (3.59%)
Jun 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

West Indies into Super Eight, winless New Zealand face early exit

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2024 10:12am

T20 World Cup co-hosts West Indies sailed into the Super Eight stage of the tournament on Wednesday with a 13-run victory against New Zealand, who look to be heading for an early exit after their second successive defeat in Group C.

Put into bat, twice champions West Indies slumped to 30-5 and then 76-7 but Sherfane Rutherford smashed an unbeaten 68, which included six sixes, to help his side to a strong 149-9 in what has been a low-scoring tournament so far.

Glenn Phillips made 40 but New Zealand never really got going in their chase and managed only 136-9 to stay rooted to the bottom of the group.

West Indies beat Papua New Guinea by five wickets in T20 World Cup

Alzarri Joseph (4-19) and Gudakesh Motie (3-25) impressed with the ball for West Indies, who lead the group with six points from three matches.

Afghanistan look primed to claim the second Super Eight place from the group having won both their matches so far.

West Indies Glenn Phillips ICC T20 World Cup 2024 USA and West Indies West Indies vs new zealand t20 Sherfane Rutherford

Comments

200 characters

West Indies into Super Eight, winless New Zealand face early exit

Finance Bill 2024: New ‘late filers’ category introduced

Defence budget raised by 17.6pc

Non-tax revenue: Rs32.6bn earmarked from 4G/5G licences

BISP allocated Rs598.71bn

Rs30bn sell-off income target set

Prepaid internet, phone cards: Govt increases income tax rate for non-filers

No amount from IMF loans budgeted for budgetary support

Ministry of Law & Justice: Rs1368.874m earmarked for development schemes in PSDP

Govt proposes increase in PL rate

With 48pc cut Rs4.37bn earmarked for Interior Division

Read more stories