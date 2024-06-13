AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-13

CM launches ‘Traffic Response Unit’ in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2024 06:22am

LAHORE: Launching the ‘Traffic Response Unit’ (TRU) here Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to provide alternative place for carriages.

The CM inspected TRU bikes, talked to warden, inquired about training and other issues. She was briefed by CTO Ammara Athar that this unit will reach the traffic jam area on ‘15’ call and a special unit of 50 heavy bikes and 100 wardens will take immediate action to clear the traffic. She was also stated that this unit has been given special training for one month, besides a first aid course by Red Crescent.

The CM was informed that public address system and first aid box will also be installed on each motorbike, and the traffic warden will also record through a special camera.

Later on, the CM chaired a special meeting on traffic management, in which enforcement of Intelligence Traffic Signal Management System in Lahore was reviewed. She directed to improve the flow of traffic in Lahore at the earliest. She also directed to conduct an effective awareness campaign on lane restrictions for rickshaws and motorbikes, in order to ensure line discipline in any case. She gave directions to carry out effective and sustainable planning for the elimination of encroachments on roads, and directed to restore screens installed for traffic guidance.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Information & Culture Minister Azma Bukhari attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, CCPO Bilal Kamiana, officials of TEPA, Safe City and other relevant departments were also present.

Moreover, the CM in her message on ‘International Day against Child Labour’ said, “Today is a day to renew our pledge to protect children from exploitation, and to ensure their right to education and childhood free of labour.” She said, “Taking labor from innocent children is a criminal act. Child labor is a socio-economic problem and the children's innocent hands should have pens, not tools.”

She said, “Child labor is a violation of human rights, will not be tolerated in Punjab. Together we can make child labor-free Punjab. No child should be deprived of childhood innocence. We have to play our part to give children a life full of smiles and dreams.”

