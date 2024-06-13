Ministry of Law & Justice: Rs1368.874m earmarked for development schemes in PSDP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government earmarked Rs1368.874 million for 10 ongoing and seven new schemes of the Ministry of Law and Justice in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2024-25.

As per the budgetary documents, the government allocated Rs1131.00 million for ongoing schemes, which include Rs143 million for automation of federal courts/tribunals phase-II; Rs8 million for archiving and digitalising of legislations and record of the Ministry of Law and Justice; Rs300 million for the construction of legal facilitation centre, Islamabad High Court (IHC); and Rs16 million for strengthening of Planning and Monitoring Unit in the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Similarly, the government also specified Rs50 million for the ongoing scheme of construction of the new building for the Supreme Court, Branch Registry, Karachi; Rs32 million for strengthening and capacity enhancement of legal wings of Law Ministry and other federal ministries; Rs50 million for construction of Federal Courts/Tribunals Complex in Lahore; Rs32 million for the establishment of ICT enabled libraries at Federal Judicial Complexes at Islamabad and Peshawar; and Rs500 million for the construction of Litigants Facilitation Centre for litigants of District Courts, Islamabad.

However, no allocation was made for the construction of the camp office for the Federal Shariat Court at Peshawar.

Likewise, for seven new schemes the federal government allocated Rs237.874 million, which are Rs100 million for the acquisition of land and construction of boundary wall/guard room for the project construction of official residences of the chief justice and judges of IHC; Rs15.975 million for a feasibility study for the construction of official residences of the chief justice and judges of IHC; Rs100 million for remodelling and up-gradation work of Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad; and Rs21.899 million for a feasibility study for the construction of Federal Courts/Tribunals complex in Quetta (PC-II).

Nothing has been allocated for new schemes of the establishment of mediation, human rights training centre and ADR; expansion of IT systems of the office of Federal Tax Ombudsman, including computerisation of five newly-established regional offices; and upgradation of IT infrastructure for automation and e-governance of the Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection against Harassment and its provincial regional offices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024