AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.08%)
DGKC 88.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
FFL 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HASCOL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
HBL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MLCF 37.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
OGDC 119.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
PAEL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.38%)
PRL 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.52%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.11%)
SNGP 61.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.42%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TELE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.98%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,578 Increased By 34.3 (0.45%)
BR30 24,218 Increased By 183 (0.76%)
KSE100 72,797 Increased By 207.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 23,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.33%)
Jun 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-13

NAB Lahore initiates probe into mega sugar scam

Safdar Rasheed Published 13 Jun, 2024 07:16am

LAHORE: Director General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, Amjad Majeed Aulakh took a swift action over a mega sugar scam by authorising an instant Inquiry into the disappearance of a sugar broker, named Sheikh Raashid, absconding with billions of rupees in investments from traders and sugar stockists across Punjab.

Keeping in view, a high-level investigation team has been constituted to probe the multi-billion scam that has left countless investors of Punjab and several cities of Sindh in distress.

As per details, the NAB investigation team’s initial raids uncover a web of deceit by revealing warehouses and shops in Sadiqabad, being used to stock misappropriated commodities by accused Sheikh Raashid and his accomplices. Taking decisive action under Section 12 of NAO 1999, DG NAB-L froze all properties and stocked commodities owned by the accused persons and appointed Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadiqabad as “Receiver” for the frozen assets.

It’s pertinent to mention here that NAB-L is pursuing a robust investigation against prime accused Sheikh Raashid along with accomplices named Kashif Ali and Faisal Ali, under the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 and Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010 and investigating the misappropriation of public funds worth billions.

Chairman NAB, Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed (retd) has issued clear instructions for employing priority to the cases pertaining to general public investments to ensure justice is served. In this regard, NAB-L urges all affected investors of the sugar scam to remain calm and cooperate with the ongoing investigations. However, all those affectees who have not contacted the Bureau, till date, are encouraged to submit their claims in NAB Lahore without any delay.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NAB Sugar NAB Lahore mega sugar scam sugar scam

Comments

200 characters

NAB Lahore initiates probe into mega sugar scam

Defence budget raised by 17.6pc

Non-tax revenue: Rs32.6bn earmarked from 4G/5G licences

BISP allocated Rs598.71bn

Rs30bn sell-off income target set

Prepaid internet, phone cards: Govt increases income tax rate for non-filers

No amount from IMF loans budgeted for budgetary support

Ministry of Law & Justice: Rs1368.874m earmarked for development schemes in PSDP

Govt proposes increase in PL rate

With 48pc cut Rs4.37bn earmarked for Interior Division

Finance Bill 2024 laid in Senate

Read more stories