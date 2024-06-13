AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.08%)
DGKC 88.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
FFL 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HASCOL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
HBL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MLCF 37.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
OGDC 119.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
PAEL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.38%)
PRL 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.52%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.11%)
SNGP 61.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.42%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TELE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.98%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,583 Increased By 39.5 (0.52%)
BR30 24,238 Increased By 202.6 (0.84%)
KSE100 72,797 Increased By 207.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 23,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.33%)
Jun 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-13

Oil little changed as surprise crude stock build caps gains

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2024 06:59am

HOUSTON: Oil prices were broadly steady on Wednesday after three key forecasters predicted that global oil inventories would fall in the second half of 2024, but gains were capped by a surprise build in US crude inventories.

Brent crude futures were up 13 cents, or about 0.16%, to $82.05 a barrel at 11:18 a.m. EDT (1518 GMT), with US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures up by 6 cents, or roughly 0.08%, to $77.96. Prices had eased more than 2% last week after OPEC and its allies said they would phase out output cuts starting from October.

US crude stocks posted a surprise build last week, up by 3.7 million barrels to 459.7 million barrels, compared with expectations of a one million barrel draw, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.

Gasoline stocks rose more than expected, up by 2.6 million barrels to 233.5 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 900,000-barrel build. However, longer term, the EIA, the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) this week updated their views on the global oil demand-supply balance for 2024, predicting declines in global oil inventories, said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

Their reports imply limited downside for prices in the second half of the year, Varga added, with the IEA seeing a larger depletion than the other two.

Meanwhile, US consumer price data, published on Wednesday, reinforced expectations of a Fed rate cut by September. The US central bank’s policy announcement is due later in the day with no change in rates expected just yet.

“It will be interesting to see what (Fed Chairman Jerome) Powell says, I don’t think there is any doubt that they will leave rates where they are,” said Ben McMillan, a fund manager for commodities mutual fund, IDX advisors. “I’m in the camp that there will be probably only one cut, and that it could be post-election, not necessarily in September,” McMillan said.

Higher borrowing costs tend to dampen economic growth, and could, by extension, limit oil demand.

Oil prices Brent crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil little changed as surprise crude stock build caps gains

Defence budget raised by 17.6pc

Non-tax revenue: Rs32.6bn earmarked from 4G/5G licences

BISP allocated Rs598.71bn

Rs30bn sell-off income target set

Prepaid internet, phone cards: Govt increases income tax rate for non-filers

No amount from IMF loans budgeted for budgetary support

Ministry of Law & Justice: Rs1368.874m earmarked for development schemes in PSDP

Govt proposes increase in PL rate

With 48pc cut Rs4.37bn earmarked for Interior Division

Finance Bill 2024 laid in Senate

Read more stories