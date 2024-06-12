AIRLINK 74.75 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.66%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DFML 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
DGKC 87.76 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.4%)
FCCL 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 30.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.8%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HASCOL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.66%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.65%)
HUMNL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.12%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.25%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.82%)
OGDC 119.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.27%)
PAEL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
PPL 114.06 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.39%)
PRL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.68%)
SEARL 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.62%)
SNGP 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.47%)
SSGC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
TPLP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TRG 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,589 Increased By 45.8 (0.61%)
BR30 24,247 Increased By 211.8 (0.88%)
KSE100 72,970 Increased By 380.9 (0.52%)
KSE30 23,276 Increased By 139.2 (0.6%)
Jun 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat dips after rally, but Russian weather woes limit decline

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2024 09:43am

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures retreated on Wednesday from a strong jump in the previous session, although expectations of further weather-induced damage to the Russian crop provided a floor for prices.

Corn dipped, while soybeans edged higher in position-squaring ahead of monthly US supply-demand reports due later in the day.

“We are looking at much lower global wheat output,” said one trader in Australia.

“This is mainly due to crop losses in Russia.”

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2% at $6.25 a bushel, as of 0242 GMT, after having climbed more than 3% on Tuesday.

Soybeans gained 0.1% at $11.79 a bushel, while corn gave up 0.1% to $4.49-1/4 a bushel.

Wheat prices rallied on Tuesday after the head of Russia’s grain union said frosts in Russia have affected between 15% and 30% of winter grains, varying by region, a much higher figure than suggested by the agriculture ministry.

Chicago wheat recovers from one-month low

In addition to Russian frost damage, a surprise drop in weekly US winter and spring wheat condition ratings underpinned prices. Top buyer Egypt booked 400,000 metric tons of Black Sea-origin wheat in an international tender.

Traders are squaring positions ahead of the US Department of Agriculture monthly (USDA) supply-demand reports due later in the day.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the USDA to raise its forecasts of US 2023/24 and 2024/25 soybean ending stocks, and lower its forecasts for corn inventories. US corn and soybean crops are off to a strong start.

The USDA late Monday rated 74% of the US corn crop in “good-to-excellent” condition, down a point from last week, but still the highest for this time of year since 2020.

Soybeans were rated 72% “good-to-excellent” in the USDA’s first ratings of 2024 for the oilseed, in line with trade expectations.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers of CBOT soybean, soymeal and corn futures, traders said.

Wheat soybean

Comments

200 characters

Wheat dips after rally, but Russian weather woes limit decline

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Govt all set to present over Rs18trn budget today

Growth target missed: Economic Survey

Tax exemptions, zero-rating cost kitty over Rs3.87trn

No sacred cows, everyone has to contribute to economy: Aurangzeb

Interest expenses climb to Rs5.5trn

Public debt recorded at Rs67.525trn at Mar-end

Oil climbs on optimistic demand outlook

Installed electricity capacity stands at 42,131MW

Life expectancy rises to 67.3 years

Read more stories