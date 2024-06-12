Life expectancy rises to 67.3 years

ISLAMABAD: The life expectancy in Pakistan has increased from 65.7 years to 67.3 years from 2015 to 2022, revealed Economic Survey 2023-24 released here on Tuesday.

According to the survey, a wide range of government initiatives such as the programme for the elimination of Hepatitis, the control of diabetes, and the expanded program on immunisation played a critical role in the increase in life expectancy.

The economic survey further revealed that Pakistan’s life expectancy of 67.3 years as compared with other South Asian countries’ average life expectancy of 71.6 years is 4.3 years low.

The healthcare performance of Pakistan is detailed by comparing key indicators from 2021 and 2022 to those of 2015. There has been a significant improvement in all indicators, indicating a better overall profile of Pakistan’s health sector.

A decrease in the prevalence of child stunting from 41.4 in 2015 to 34 in 2022, and an expansion of immunization programs nationwide, it further said.

This is evident from the rise in Diphtheria Pertussis Tetanus (DPT) immunisation from 72 percent of children in 2015 to 85 percent of children aged 12-23 months in 2022.

Currently, health expenditures in South Asia account for 3.1 percent of GDP, with maternal mortality rates in South Asian countries recorded at 138 per 100,000 live births.

Moreover, the infant mortality rate in 2021 was 30.8 per 1000 live births, while the mortality rate of children under five years stood at 37.1 per 1000.

It further revealed that Pakistan was spending just one percent of the GDP on health expenditures.

Pakistan’s health indicators have shown modest improvement compared to previous years as mortality rates and life expectancy at birth indicate progress, and the immunisation profile has also improved. However, when compared to other regions, the overall picture seems not so good.

In order to provide healthcare services to the population, it is important to have enough healthcare professionals. Therefore, it is crucial to increase the number of healthcare workers in order to ensure the efficient delivery of health services. In 2023, there were 299,113 registered doctors and 36,032 registered dentists, compared to 282,383 doctors and 33,156 dentists in 2022. This represents an increase in the number of registered doctors and dentists by 5.9 percent and 8.7 percent respectively, while the country has 127,855 nurses, 46,110 midwives and 24,022 lady health workers.

The survey acknowledged that currently budgetary allocations to the health sector as a percentage of GDP are low which is critical to achieving universal health coverage, saying it is crucial to allocate a significant percentage of GDP to public sector health expenditures.

In Pakistan, health expenditure as a percentage of GDP is currently very low, but there are positive signs that this allocation will increase over time compared to previous years.

Every year, the federal government allocates funds under PSDP for the improvement of the health sector and development projects being implemented by the Ministry of NHSR&C, federal projects of provincial nature and special areas, the Defence Division, and the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

During FY 2022-23, the total public health expenditure is one percent of GDP. The total health expenditures were Rs843.2 billion in FY 2023, and in FY 2022, it was Rs919.4 billion, decreased from the previous year by 8.3 percent, moreover, the allocation for FY 2024 from PSDP was Rs25.3 billion.

After the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the health sector was devolved to the provincial governments, but the federal government still funds sector projects through PSDP. The Federal PSDP for 2023-24 was Rs950 billion, of which, Rs25.282 billion or 2.66 percent of total PSDP allocated to health sector projects. The Ministry of NHSR&C is sponsoring 40 health sector projects with an estimated total cost of Rs148 billion.

The federal and provincial governments have undertaken the following initiatives and interventions. Pakistan hosted the Global Health Security Summit on the 10th and 11th February 2024 in Islamabad, marking a proactive stride towards providing essential health facilities. The summit aimed to pre-emptively safeguard the world against potential future health crises, embodying a collective endeavour by experts, policymakers, and stakeholders on a global scale.

National Health Vision of Pakistan (2016-2025) is aligned with the objective of enhancing the health of all Pakistanis, with a particular focus on women and children, by ensuring universal access to essential healthcare services. The Constitution of Pakistan also ensures the equal right of people to avail health care facilities. This vision has been realised through the establishment of a resilient and responsive healthcare system, which also targets the attainment of goals outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Pakistan is committed to achieving the SDG Agenda 2030. Within the dynamic realm of global development, the nexus of health and nutrition assumes paramount significance, serving as the bedrock for national progress and well-being. Under the 3rd goal of the SDGs, the pursuit of equitable access to healthcare and nourishment emerges as a central tenet, embodying our collective aspiration for a healthier and more robust future.

The journey toward realising the SDGs in the domains of health and nutrition exemplifies a testament to resilience, innovation, and strategic collaboration. Governed by the framework of the SDGs, Pakistan has traversed a complex landscape, addressing not only the delivery of healthcare services but also the comprehensive enhancement of nutritional standards across varied demographics.

Pakistan has made significant progress in promoting health and well-being by improving healthcare infrastructure and investing in preventive medicine.

Efforts have been made to reduce disparities, improve accessibility, and build resilience against emerging health challenges.

The government is committed to enhancing the health and nutrition of the population and is working towards achieving the SDGs 2030 targets. However, more action is needed due to low healthcare spending, inadequate facilities, and lack of awareness. By addressing these issues through proactive measures and increased investment, the government aims to achieve these targets by 2030.

