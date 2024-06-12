AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
Tarar launches ceremony of National Security & Foreign Policy report

Nuzhat Nazar Published 12 Jun, 2024 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar emphasized the priority of foreign policy in his address at the launch ceremony of the National Security and Foreign Policy report.

He underscored Pakistan's status as a responsible nuclear nation and its significant global role, which cannot be overlooked.

Highlighting Pakistan's commitment to peace over war, Tarar noted the country's election to the United Nations Security Council with 182 votes. He elaborated on Pakistan's trade relations with Iran and the successful visit of the Iranian president to Pakistan. Additionally, he mentioned the visit of a high-level Saudi delegation to Pakistan.

Tarar pointed out that 68 per cent of Pakistan's population comprises youth, making technical training a key focus for the government. He highlighted the recent visit to China, aimed at initiating the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which discussed an investment of $64 million.

The minister also mentioned that Pakistan is a significant market in the information technology sector, with Huawei set to train 200,000 IT professionals annually. He emphasized the increase in IT exports and the establishment of two Safe City projects by Huawei in Pakistan.

Tarar reiterated the government's commitment to upgrading CPEC and enhancing economic security alongside traditional security measures. He noted that the government has taken priority actions regarding security and foreign policy over the past two months.

Addressing regional relations, Tarar stated the government's desire for excellent ties with neighboring countries and stressed the importance of economic security, which has led to improvements in the economy, foreign exchange reserves, and currency stability. He highlighted the reduction in inflation and emphasized the government's motto, "Trade, not aid."

Tarar highlighted that although Pakistan contributes less than two per cent of global carbon emissions, it suffers significantly from the impacts of climate change. He recalled that during the devastating floods in Pakistan, the United Nations Secretary General visited the country. Tarar emphasized that countries responsible for higher carbon emissions should assist Pakistan in mitigating the effects of climate change.

The minister also mentioned that managing businesses is a government responsibility. He noted that during the prime minister's visit to China, 120 businessmen accompanied him, highlighting that Pakistan offers Chinese investors opportunities for lower production costs.

Finally, Tarar acknowledged the important role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and assured that the recent Basham incident had been thoroughly investigated, with Chinese engineers and workers receiving security assurances.

