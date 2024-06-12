Minister vows to provide better health facilities

LAHORE: Expressing his firm resolve to make 2024 as the year of operational improvement in government hospitals, the provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that they are working devotedly to provide better health facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

He said this while addressing the health advisory committee meeting held in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education.

The provincial Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir and members of the advisory body attended the meeting, which reviewed the valuable suggestions and opinions of experts for improving the health system. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan gave a briefing on public health projects at the divisional level.

Expressing his gratitude to the members for giving valuable suggestions and opinions for the improvement of the health system of Punjab, Salman said they have to increase the efficiency of small government hospitals to reduce the rush of patients in big hospitals.

“We have to address the shortcomings in service delivery. Referral system in government hospitals has to be improved,” he said, adding: “Conducting clinical audit in government hospitals will also improve the situation. There will be no compromise on the quality of treatment in government hospitals.”

Addressing the meeting, Khawaja Imran Nazir said that improvement in the health system can be made possible with the team of experienced experts.

Moreover, Khawaja Salman Rafique during his visit to the Pakistan Children's Heart Foundation said that the capacity of cardiology departments in Jinnah Hospital, Mayo Hospital, Gangaram Hospital, Wazirabad and Faisalabad is being increased.

The minister said the number of children born with heart disease in Pakistan is unfortunately increasing every year. “We are trying to increase the number of surgeries in public cardiology hospitals,” he said, adding: “We are going to build a state-of-the-art Nawaz Sharif cardiology hospital in Sargodha.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024