Pakistan Print 2024-06-12

Rs313.4bn disbursed among 9.4m BISP beneficiaries

Nuzhat Nazar Published 12 Jun, 2024 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Survey 2023-2024 unveiled substantial financial commitments by the Government of Pakistan highlighting a disbursement of Rs 313.4 billion to 9.4 million beneficiaries through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) till March 31.

This included Rs 257.5 billion for unconditional cash transfers (UCT) and Rs 56 billion for conditional cash transfers (CCT). According to the economic survey, a total of Rs 466 billion was earmarked for BISP to run various social protection programs for the FY2024.

Under the Benazir Kafaalat Programme, Rs 257.5 billion was distributed. The cash grant per beneficiary increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,500 per quarter, with 9.4 million beneficiaries currently enrolled. From July to March FY2024, Rs 256.3 billion was disbursed to these beneficiaries.

The Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Programme enrolled 14.8 million children, with 2.2 million enrolled from July to March FY2024. Since its inception, Rs 117 billion has been distributed, with Rs 36.9 billion disbursed during the same period.

Pakistan faces a significant child nutrition crisis, with high rates of malnutrition (40.2% stunting, 28.9% underweight, and 17.7% wasting). The Benazir Nashonuma Programme operates in 158 districts through 545 facilitation centres, including 64 mobile sites in Sindh, Punjab, and KPK. By March FY2024, Rs 10.83 billion was paid to 1,873,557 beneficiaries as conditional cash transfers.

The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) disbursed Rs 2.0 billion through partner organisations in 149 districts from July to March FY2024. Since April 2000, PPAF has disbursed Rs 241.57 billion to its partners to implement socioeconomic development projects, with 8.4 million micro credit loans given out, 60% of which went to women and 80% to rural areas. Under PPAF’s Interest-Free Loan Programme, 274,730 loans (65% to women) totalling Rs 12.2 billion were provided.

In FY2024, Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) received Rs 7.7 billion for financial assistance to destitute, widows, orphans, invalids, and other needy individuals. During July-March FY2024, Rs 1.4 billion was spent on 12,303 scholarship cases, while Rs 660.1 million was disbursed as marriage grants, benefiting 4,107 families with Rs 400,000 per worker. The Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) also disbursed Rs 575.5 million in death grants, covering 1,060 cases at Rs 800,000 per worker.

