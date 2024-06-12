AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
Markets Print 2024-06-12

Malaysian palm oil ticks up on lower rapeseed projections

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2024 06:51am

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose Tuesday, reversing midday losses, as lower rapeseed projections overshadowed US soybean ratings, which were as expected.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 14 ringgit, or 0.36%, to 3,933 ringgit ($833.79) a metric ton. In its first production estimates for this year’s harvest, France’s farm ministry projected the winter rapeseed crop at 4.2 million tons, down 1.2% from 2023. Dalian’s most active soyoil contract slid 1.7%, while its palm oil contract lost 2.69%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade slipped 0.48%. The USDA’s soybean crop ratings were in line with trade expectations. Soybean conditions were rated 72% “good-to-excellent” in the USDA’s first ratings of 2024 for the oilseed.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. While a weak ringgit is currently supporting palm oil prices, lower Malaysian exports expected in June have “capped the gains for upside” in the near term, said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co. Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri said exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1-10 fell 20.4% and 21.6%, respectively, compared to May 1-10. Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance, however, estimated exports for June 1-10 at 347,045 tons, up 31.8% from 263,369 tons shipped during May 1-10.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.04% against the dollar after declining 0.66% on Monday.

