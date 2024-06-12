AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
Markets Print 2024-06-12

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 12 Jun, 2024 06:51am

KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 14.765 billion and the number of lots traded was 13,405.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.247 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.432 billion), Silver (PKR 1.117 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.113 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 905.970 million), Platinum (PKR 863.499 million), DJ (PKR 323.949 million), Japan Equity (PKR 259.957 million), Natural Gas (PKR 214.490 million), Copper (PKR 121.896 million), Brent (PKR 59.858 million), SP 500 (PKR 55.119 million) and Palladium (PKR 49.992 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 39 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 57.143 million were traded.

