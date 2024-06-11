AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
DFML 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-8.45%)
DGKC 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.31%)
FCCL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.74%)
FFBL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.28%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.31%)
HBL 105.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.23%)
HUBC 137.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
KOSM 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.9%)
MLCF 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.32%)
OGDC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.65%)
PAEL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
PPL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.65%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.25%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
SNGP 61.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.71%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TELE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.45%)
TPLP 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.65%)
TRG 63.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.7%)
UNITY 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 7,566 Decreased By -60.2 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,087 Decreased By -272.5 (-1.12%)
KSE100 72,589 Decreased By -663.1 (-0.91%)
KSE30 23,137 Decreased By -263.6 (-1.13%)
Markets

US stocks dip ahead of inflation data

AFP Published 11 Jun, 2024 07:02pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks dipped early Tuesday as markets took a cautious approach ahead of a Federal Reserve decision and key US consumer pricing data.

After a big advance by Nvidia and some other big tech names so far in 2024, “market participants are anticipating a possible consolidation period,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

Wednesday’s Fed decision and consumer price index data “has market participants in a wait-and-see mode since both will fuel expectations about the path of monetary policy,” he said.

US stocks open lower following drop in European bourses

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.8 percent at 38,562.85.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.4 percent to 5,338.29, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent to 17,167.28.

The World Bank raised its global growth outlook on the back of resilient consumer spending in the United States, now projecting the world economy to grow by 2.6 percent this year, up 0.2 percentage points from its last update in January.

Among individual companies, General Motors advanced 1.6 percent as it lifted its dividend by 33 percent and announced a new share repurchase authorization to repurchase up to $6 billion.

